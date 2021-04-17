Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 442.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 303,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,744 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

