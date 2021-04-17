Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

