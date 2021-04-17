Truist Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $450.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.43.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $390.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $273.25 and a 1-year high of $392.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.94 and its 200-day moving average is $342.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

