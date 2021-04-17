TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $353.51 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $353.51 million and $7.15 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00007109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00068373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.00715121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00086666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033152 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00038024 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

