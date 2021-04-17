Tsfg LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Whirlpool by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $230.89 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $238.24. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.22.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.