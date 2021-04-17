Tsfg LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $55.05 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

