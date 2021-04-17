Tsfg LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

