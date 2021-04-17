Tsfg LLC Sells 115 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock worth $17,473,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

