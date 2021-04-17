Tsfg LLC Sells 155 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

