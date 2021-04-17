Tsfg LLC Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush cut Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

FB opened at $307.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average of $273.63.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.