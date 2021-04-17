Tsfg LLC Sells 509 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 3.5% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

