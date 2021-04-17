Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 4.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

TYL traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $449.43. 113,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

