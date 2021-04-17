Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $459.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyler is benefiting from higher recurring revenues, better cost management and increased margins. Public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems are a positive. Coronavirus-led remote-working trend is also driving demand for its connectivity and cloud services. Moreover, stable revenue base, along with solid recurring revenues makes it an attractive stock for investors. Strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted Tyler’s prospects. It is seeing delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $421.20.

NYSE:TYL opened at $449.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.49. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

