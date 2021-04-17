U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 4.2%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. 1,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,194,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $888.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.