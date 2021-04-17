UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 13,578 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Penumbra worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 79,147 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEN opened at $286.34 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.32 and a 200-day moving average of $239.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

