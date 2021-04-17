UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 63,621 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,621 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

UNM stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

