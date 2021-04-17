UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.64% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

MNR opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

