UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $148.51 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

