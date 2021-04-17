UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 15,729 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of MANH opened at $122.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

