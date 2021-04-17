UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,093,900 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,093,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ASE Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASX. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.