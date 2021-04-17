uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce $4.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,430%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $277.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $156.67 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,018 shares of company stock worth $1,527,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 201,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,129. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

