United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,044,000 after buying an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,057 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

