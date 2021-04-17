United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

X stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Analyst Recommendations for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.