United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

X stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

