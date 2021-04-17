UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.85. The company had a trading volume of 60,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $366.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.25 and a 12-month high of $392.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

