UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 26,897 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $166.76. 8,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,499. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

