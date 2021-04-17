UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,080 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,269,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,364. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

