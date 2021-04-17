uPlexa Achieves Market Cap of $4.72 Million (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 194.4% against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $4.72 million and $80,639.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

