USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:USNA opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $38,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $182,748.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,004.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

