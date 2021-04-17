Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of UTZ opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $737,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

