Vai One Day Volume Reaches $14.22 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $194.21 million and $14.22 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00299025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.00772161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00024622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,315.63 or 0.99028602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.84 or 0.00853501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 217,607,177 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

