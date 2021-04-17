Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,656 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for approximately 2.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

