Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elmira Savings Bank were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elmira Savings Bank stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469. The company has a market cap of $47.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70. Elmira Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Elmira Savings Bank Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

