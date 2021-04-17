Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,099 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 212,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 636.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77,705 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

KEY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,957,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,380. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

