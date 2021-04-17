Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000. Newmont comprises about 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newmont by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Newmont by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,398,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.