VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJK. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74.

