Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Raised by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 6.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $169,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $236.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,502. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $181.62 and a 52-week high of $237.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.86.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

