Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70,034.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 102,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 102,250 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 166,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

