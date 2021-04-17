Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Cut by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $118.06 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.