Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lowered by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 121,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $220.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $118.06 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.