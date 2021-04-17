Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $382.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

