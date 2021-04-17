Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Sells $4,038,000.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yakov Faitelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,225,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

