Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 10%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares traded down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.76. 17,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 995,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

