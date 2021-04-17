Verde Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verde Capital Management reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $731.85. The company had a trading volume of 396,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,201,473. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

