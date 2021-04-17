Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells $205,768.62 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $205,768.62. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Elan Moriah sold 10,155 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $466,520.70.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 38.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 170,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,630,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

