Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.30 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

