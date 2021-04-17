Veriti Management LLC Acquires 632 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Oracle by 24,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.37. 205,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,728,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $78.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

