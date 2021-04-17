Veriti Management LLC Buys 192 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

NYSE ECL opened at $223.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.39. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.56 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

