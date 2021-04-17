Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $230.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,303. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

