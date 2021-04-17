Veriti Management LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.95. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

