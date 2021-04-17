Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 81,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,767,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

